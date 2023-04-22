David Moyes confirms whether or not he’ll be at West Ham next year

David Moyes has seen his managerial future at West Ham continually come under fire this season.

The Scottish tactician, although qualifying for Europe last season, has struggled to get his Hammers fully firing this campaign.

Struggling in the Premier League after sitting 15th after 30 games, Moyes faces an important final few weeks if he is to salvage the Hammers’ season.

Consequently, sparking speculation that this campaign could be the 59-year-old’s last at the London Stadium, Moyes has seen his future continually come under question.

However, when asked recently by reporters whether or not he’ll be with the club next season, Moyes immediately said: “I’m planning for next season. I’ve got no intention of leaving.

“I’m getting on with my job, doing everything that I do and obviously, my head’s down and focused on how I’m getting myself more points at the moment, that’s the only thing I can think about.”

