Highly-rated 23-year-old defender at centre of tug-of-war between Tottenham and Liverpool

The way in which Liverpool defended for long periods against Nottingham Forest on Saturday showed to everyone why the Reds need another commanding defender in place.

Every time the visitors had a set-piece, be that throw in or free-kick, it seemed to panic the back four and Forest’s two goals were certainly regrettable from their point of view.

Virgil van Dijk is still a great centre-back but he’s nowhere close to his form of a couple of seasons ago. If he doesn’t play well his colleagues appear jittery too, so having another calming presence will surely be of benefit to Jurgen Klopp and his back line.

One who has seemingly impressed whenever he has played this season is Eintracht Frankfurt’s towering centre-back, Evan Ndicka.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is out of contract this summer and will be available on a free transfer, and according to Football Insider, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to go head to head for his services.

At this point in time, it’s difficult to know where Ndicka might decide to go if it’s a straight shoot out between the Premier League pair.

Liverpool haven’t been half the team they were in the recent past, whereas Spurs have been rattled by the Antonio Conte saga and Fabio Paratici’s resignation.

Without a manager at this point, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that the north Londoners probably don’t have the edge, however, if they recruit well before the transfer window opens, that may well sway Ndicka when it comes to making his final decision.