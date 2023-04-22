Journalist can’t believe the ‘absolute madness’ at Tottenham Hotspur

There’s never a dull moment at White Hart Lane it seems, with Tottenham Hotspur seemingly hopping from one disaster to another.

On the pitch they’ve managed to snatch defeat (or a draw) from the jaws of victory on more than one occasion, whilst what’s happened off the pitch has, in many ways, taken things up another notch.

No one will ever forget the epic rant that Antonio Conte went on and which, eventually, ended with the Italian and Spurs parting ways.

"You only do this. Excuses for the players!" ? An EXTRAORDINARY rant from a very unhappy Antonio Conte ?? pic.twitter.com/Uy2MGveYXL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2023

Then came the news that Fabio Paratici, the club’s Managing Director of Football, was implicated in certain financial issues from his time at Juventus and which initially resulted in a ban from any work with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), but was later extended worldwide – meaning Paratici could not work at Tottenham.

On Friday, Tottenham released a statement on their official website to note that the 50-year-old Italian had, in fact, tendered his resignation from the club after an appeal was dismissed.

That leaves chairman, Daniel Levy, in the unfortunate position of having to look for a manager and a Managing Director of Football ahead of the new season, which is hardly the best scenario for the club to have to deal with.

Any manager that’s of potential interest to the north Londoners will also probably think twice about joining them.

Alasdair Gold, the Spurs correspondent for football.london, can’t believe it the madness of it all.

On a video released via his YouTube channel, he said, in relation to the Managing Director of Football position: “Gretar Steinsson (Spurs current Performance Director) was at Everton, but it was Marcel Brands who was technically the sporting director, director of football-type.

“And Andy Scoulding was chief scout at Rangers before he came to Spurs (as Assistant Performance Director). So it would be a big step for both of them.

“But then, I guess, Steve Hitchen did that in the past – he was chief scout, I think, originally, and then he stepped up to become technical performance director, which was essentially a sporting director. And he ended up working quite well with Poch.

“But I don’t know which way this is going to go. It’s mad. It’s absolute madness.”