Liverpool and Newcastle United a report to be keeping tabs on Adrien Rabiot ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old French international will be a free agent in the summer, and he has not signed a contract extension with Juventus.

According to a report from 90 min, officials from the two Premier League clubs were in attendance when Juventus battled it out against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League during midweek.

Rabiot impressed with his performance against the Portuguese club and the French international managed to get on the score sheet as well. He helped his side qualify for the semifinals of the competition.

He was outstanding in the recently concluded World Cup as well and he helped France reach the finals of the competition.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool. The Reds are set to lose Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner in the summer, and they will have to replace them adequately.

Signing the French international on a free transfer could prove to be a wise move.

Adrien Rabiot of Juventus could be on his way to the Premier League
Similarly, Newcastle will have to bring in a reliable partner for Bruno Guimarães, and Rabiot could help them dominate proceedings in the middle of the park next season.

Both Premier League clubs could offer him a lucrative contract and the opportunity to showcase his qualities at a high level. It will be interesting to see where the 28-year-old ends up eventually.

