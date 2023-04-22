‘Seriously impressed’ Liverpool scouts tell Reds to sign Chelsea defender

Liverpool are set for an important summer transfer window.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, are in need of multiple signings with midfielders likely to be the priority.

An ageing squad which includes 37-year-old James Milner and soon-to-be 33-year-old Jordan Henderson has led to a drop-off in energy and panache in the middle of the park.

And although midfield remains the priority position to reinforce, defence is also a key area for Klopp and his coaching staff.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate remain the German’s preferred defensive pairing but with a lack of quality backup options, a new centre-back is also believed to be on the 2019-20 Premier League champions’ wishlist.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, one player the club’s scouts have been left ‘seriously impressed’ by after watching several of his performances this season is on-loan Chelsea centre-back, Levi Colwill.

Colwill, 20, has spent the season on loan with Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion, and after playing well in the majority of the 17 games he has featured in, the 20-year-old has seen his stock rise.

Consequently, with no guarantees that he will be able to tie down a regular spot at Stamford Bridge, several top Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Southampton-born defender.

Alongside Liverpool in the race to land Chelsea’s talented youth academy graduate, who is valued at £16m (Transfermarkt) are believed to be Tottenham Hotspur and defending champions Manchester City.