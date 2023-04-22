‘Seriously impressed’ Liverpool scouts tell Reds to sign Chelsea defender

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are set for an important summer transfer window.

The Reds, led by German manager Jurgen Klopp, are in need of multiple signings with midfielders likely to be the priority.

An ageing squad which includes 37-year-old James Milner and soon-to-be 33-year-old Jordan Henderson has led to a drop-off in energy and panache in the middle of the park.

And although midfield remains the priority position to reinforce, defence is also a key area for Klopp and his coaching staff.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate remain the German’s preferred defensive pairing but with a lack of quality backup options, a new centre-back is also believed to be on the 2019-20 Premier League champions’ wishlist.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: 23-year-old defensive prodigy receives proposal from Newcastle
Liverpool set to make Bayern Munich offer for 20-year-old midfielder
Chelsea preparing to sell seven senior players, including £160k-a-week defender

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, one player the club’s scouts have been left ‘seriously impressed’ by after watching several of his performances this season is on-loan Chelsea centre-back, Levi Colwill.

Colwill, 20, has spent the season on loan with Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and Hove Albion, and after playing well in the majority of the 17 games he has featured in, the 20-year-old has seen his stock rise.

Consequently, with no guarantees that he will be able to tie down a regular spot at Stamford Bridge, several top Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Southampton-born defender.

Alongside Liverpool in the race to land Chelsea’s talented youth academy graduate, who is valued at £16m (Transfermarkt) are believed to be Tottenham Hotspur and defending champions Manchester City.

More Stories Levi Colwill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.