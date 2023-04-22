Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Khephren Thuram at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been a key player for OGC Nice this season and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of European clubs.

A report from the Independent claims that Liverpool are prepared to make a move for him after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder was reportedly a top target for Liverpool, but they have had to cool their interest in the England international because of the finances involved.

Liverpool are in need of multiple midfield signings and they cannot afford to spend a club-record fee on just one player. Thuram would be a more reasonable acquisition.

The Frenchman is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class player under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The German has nurtured a number of young talents during his time at Liverpool and he could help the 22-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

Thuram can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. Apart from protecting the back line, the 22-year-old is likely to chip in with goals and assists as well. He has the attributes to develop into a complete midfielder over the coming seasons.

Thuram has two goals and eight assists to his name this season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a reasonable fee for the Frenchman in the coming weeks now.

The Reds are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification after a disappointing campaign and they will have to work hard to convince the player to join them without the lure of European football.