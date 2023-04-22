Man United have three-man goalkeeping shortlist to replace David De Gea

Ahead of their need for a new striker and midfielder, Manchester United probably didn’t want to have to replace their goalkeeper as well this summer, however, following recent underperformances and unsuccessful contract talks with David De Gea, Erik Ten Hag has been forced to considering who his next number one is going to be.

Having been signed from Atletico Madrid by legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2011, De Gea, 32, now one of the club’s longest-serving players, will undoubtedly go down as one of the Red Devils’ best-ever players, regardless of what happens at the end of the season.

However, in light of ongoing, and so far unsuccessful, contract renewal talks, the Spanish shot-stopper’s future at Old Trafford is as uncertain as it has been for a long time.

Who could replace David De Gea at Man United?

And according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, Ten Hag and his scouting team have already drawn up a three-man shortlist.

Brentford’s David Raya, who is expected to leave the Bees at the end of the season, and Porto’s Diogo Costa are among the Dutchman’s options, but it appears Valencia’s £45m rated Giorgi Mamardashvili is the name highest on the Red Devils’ wishlist.rated

Since joining Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi in the summer of 2021, initially on loan before making his switch permanent the following January, Mamardashvili, who has four years left on his deal, has kept 16 clean sheets in 54 matches in all competitions.