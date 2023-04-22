Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Switzerland international Yann Sommer.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper joined Bayern Munich during the January transfer window, and he has established himself as a key player for the German club.

First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is currently sidelined with an injury and it will be interesting to see if he is allowed to regain his position as an automatic starter when he returns next season.

Sommer has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga over a number of seasons and he will be hoping to play regularly. If Bayern Munich cannot provide him with that opportunity next season, it would be better for the 34-year-old to leave the club in the summer.

Manchester United are looking to bring an upgrade on David De Gea and Sommer has emerged as an option according to the Telegraph.

The Spanish goalkeeper is not an ideal fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of football. The Dutchman prefers goalkeepers with better distribution skills and David De Gea has made quite a few errors with his passing from the back this season.

Furthermore, the 32-year-old goalkeeper is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, and he is yet to sign an extension. He could leave the club as a free agent in the summer, and Manchester United will have to start planning for a future without him.

While Sommer is 34, he could still be a quality option for the Red Devils in the short term. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be a tempting option for the Swiss international.