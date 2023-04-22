It’s been a season of toil for the most part for Declan Rice and his West Ham team-mates, and the Arsenal target will have to continue motivating the squad because they still have it all to do in terms of dragging themselves clear of the relegation battle.

The form that the Hammers have shown in the Premier League has been the polar opposite of their Europa Conference League run, and Rice certainly led by example in their quarter-final second-leg against Gent, scoring one of the goals to take the east Londoners into a winnable semi-final against AZ Alkmaar.

Declan Rice puts West Ham 3-1 up in style!! ? What a run from the West Ham captain! ?#UECL pic.twitter.com/LJRSUwIX4G — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2023

It’s entirely obvious why the England international is so coveted, with football.london linking him with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, and former United star, Andrew Cole telling Metro that his skill set is best suited to Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Joe Cole tells Javi Gracia to drop £19m Leeds ace for upcoming games Video: Mahrez bags a hat-trick for Man City against Sheffield United after pinpoint Grealish assist Video: Mahrez goes on epic run before coolly slotting Man City 2-0 ahead against Sheffield United

There are cogent enough reasons why Rice could do a job for all of the clubs mentioned, given that his marauding front-foot way of playing would sit well in any midfield.

Intriguingly, however, when asked on social media which club he thought Rice would be at next season, Sky Sports pundit and former Man United star, Gary Neville, gave an answer that surely no one expected.

Stay West Ham more than likely. However if he leaves Arsenal seem favourites! https://t.co/w3wLAsdzQM — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 22, 2023

‘Stay West Ham more than likely,’ he wrote. ‘However if he leaves Arsenal seem favourites!’

The one chink of light that supporters of the east Londoners do have is there’s a possibility that a new manager could come in and, if he was a big enough name, might be able to tempt Rice to stay put.