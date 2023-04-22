Newcastle United are looking for a midfield revamp at the end of the season and they have already put together a shortlist of players they would like to sign.

A report from Football Insider claims that Harvey Barnes, Mason Mount and James Ward-Prowse are on their transfer wish list.

Barnes is expected to leave Leicester City if they go down to the Championship at the end of the season. The Foxes have been quite disappointing the season and they are in the bottom three right now.

Barnes has proven himself to be a reliable creative midfielder in the Premier League and he would add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack next season.

Similarly, James Ward-Prowse deserves to play at a bigger club if Southampton are relegated. If Newcastle secure Champions League qualification, they will be an attractive destination for the 28-year-old England international.

Both Ward-Prowse and Barnes would help create goalscoring opportunities for Newcastle and open up stubborn defences for them next season. The Southampton star would add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack with his set-piece prowess as well.

Meanwhile, Mason, Mount has been linked with a move away from Chelsea after the player refused to accept the contract offer from the Blues.

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to meet his wage demands and he could be sold in the summer. He has a contract until the summer of 2024 and Mount could be available for a reasonable price.

The 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder can operate in a number of midfield roles, and he will add goals and creativity to the Newcastle meet field.

The Magpies have drawn 11 league games this season and they will be looking to turn those into wins next year. They must look to add more goals to their side and it makes sense for them to look at creative midfielders who will help them improve going forward.