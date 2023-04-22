Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to provide Eden Hazard with an exit route out of Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old has not been able to hit top form since his move from the Spanish club and his career in La Liga has been plagued with injuries. The winger has started just three games for Real Madrid this season.

He was one of the best players in the world when he joined Real Madrid but the transfer has simply not worked out so far. He has just over 12 months left on his current contract with Los Blancos and they are prepared to part ways with the Belgian international at the end of the season as per Fichajes.

Hazard could be signed for a reasonable price because of his contract situation and his importance at Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle United can agree on a fee with the Spanish giants in the coming months.

Newcastle are well placed to qualify for the Champions League next season, and they will need to add more quality to the squad.

The 32-year-old could prove to be a useful option for Eddie Howe if he manages to get over his injury problems. That said, the Magpies should probably aim for younger players with higher potential.

Eden Hazard played the best football of his career at Chelsea and a return to English football could help him recapture his peak form.

Newcastle need to add more creativity and quality in the final third and Hazard could be a game-changer for them.

Players like Allan Saint-Maximin have been hugely underwhelming this season and the Magpies will need more options at their disposal.

It remains to be seen whether the 126-cap Belgian international is keen on a move to Newcastle in the summer. The Magpies have an ambitious project and substantial financial resources to attract him.