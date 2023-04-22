Opinion: Luis Enrique needs the Tottenham job like a hole in the head

If recent rumours are accurate, then former Barcelona and Spanish national team manager, Luis Enrique, is a serious contender for the vacant Tottenham Hotspur managerial position.

The Telegraph are one of a number of outlets suggesting that the Spaniard is now out of the running for the Chelsea job and as such, Spurs are clear to make their approach.

However, there are significant reasons why Luis Enrique should steer well clear, not least those that Antonio Conte mentioned in his epic rant before leaving the north Londoners by mutual consent:

"You only do this. Excuses for the players!" ? An EXTRAORDINARY rant from a very unhappy Antonio Conte ?? pic.twitter.com/Uy2MGveYXL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2023

There are parallels that can be drawn with Conte and Luis Enrique in terms of their passion for the game and the demands that they place on their players. In short, they’re both winners.

With respect, that isn’t something that you can say at this point about Tottenham. There needs to be a sea change in attitude from the top down in order for the North London outfit to consider themselves one of the Premier League’s elite teams.

Whilst it’s accepted that Spurs are a well-run club who have, in Daniel Levy, a savvy operator at the helm, sooner or later the purse strings are going to have to be loosened a little.

Luis Enrique will take Tottenham to the promised land with the right recruitment and backing from the board. However, so could Conte have.

At this stage, the Spaniard would be better served in waiting to see what other jobs come along.

If he were to pitch up at White Hart Lane and was hamstrung in his work at Tottenham, he will end up walking away just as the Italian did and the whole experiment will have been another waste of time.