Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing a quality defender at the end of the season. 

According to a report from Tuttosport (h/t TorinoGranata), the Magpies have submitted a proposal for Perr Schuurs but the Dutchman is not keen on a summer move.

Schuurs joined Torino at the start of the season from Ajax and he is highly rated at the Italian club. The 23-year-old has been a regular starter for them and the 6ft 2in defensive powerhouse has a goal and two assists to his name as well.

Newcastle have had one of the best defences in the league this season and it seems that Eddie Howe is looking to add to his strengths.

The Magpies have a top-class defender in Sven Botman and bringing in a quality long-term partner for him could prove to be a wise decision. Schuurs would be a superb long-term acquisition and playing alongside his compatriot could be ideal for both players.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince the 23-year-old to move to St James’ Park at the end of the season. Schuurs will be looking to continue his development with regular football and the Magpies could provide him with that platform.

Playing in England against the best attackers could accelerate his development as well.

If Newcastle secure Champions League qualification, they will be a more attractive destination for players and Schuurs could be tempted to join them. Newcastle have the finances to pay big money to Torino and convince them to sell their prized asset.

