Robbie Fowler’s x-rated tweet to Mo Salah after Liverpool star’s goal against Forest

Although it hasn’t been the greatest season for him in terms of scoring, Liverpool’s Mo Salah has still managed to find the net on 16 occasions per BBC Sport.

He trails Erling Haaland by the same amount, the Norwegian streaking away with the Premier League’s Golden Boot at this stage.

One of those strikes turned out to be the match winner for the Reds against Saturday afternoon’s opponents, Nottingham Forest.

Mohamed Salah climbs to sixth on Liverpool's all-time top scorers list. What a goal and assist by Trent ??pic.twitter.com/YKJBd8wAUI — M.Salah11 (@fcsalah11) April 22, 2023

It was a typical strike from the Egyptian King, getting his body in front of his defender and sliding the ball home despite seemingly being off balance.

Even when Liverpool are playing badly, and in the opening 20 minutes of the second period they’d conceded two regrettable goals, it still appears that Salah can come up with the goods. His consistency in front of goal is astonishing.

So much so, that former Liverpool goalscoring legend, Robbie Fowler, had to mention it on his Twitter feed. That’s because the goal was Salah’s 183rd for the Reds, bringing him level with Fowler but in 71 less games.

Fowler’s x-rated message was a cheeky nod to just how brilliant the striker has been under Jurgen Klopp, and with four more goals, he will leapfrog Steven Gerrard into the top five of all-time highest Liverpool scorers.

If he stays at Anfield for the foreseeable future, whose to say that he can’t at least make it into the top three.