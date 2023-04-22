Video: Douglas Luiz strikes late as Aston Villa draw level against Brentford

Aston Villa FC Brentford FC
Posted by

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side are certainly showing a lot of character this season, and with three minutes to play of their fixture against Brentford, the Villains equalised.

The hosts had managed to keep them at bay for the most part, but when it mattered, Douglas Luiz was in the right place at the right time to hammer home and send the visiting support wild.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mo Salah slides Liverpool ahead again in five-goal thriller against Forest
Video: Diogo Jota grabs a quick brace for Liverpool against Forest
“Five days to sort themselves out” – Gary Neville says Arsenal trio must improve ahead of Man City

It was enough for an important point that keeps them just above Liverpool and still in the mix for the European places.

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Douglas Luiz Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.