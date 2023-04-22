Video: Douglas Luiz strikes late as Aston Villa draw level against Brentford

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side are certainly showing a lot of character this season, and with three minutes to play of their fixture against Brentford, the Villains equalised.

The hosts had managed to keep them at bay for the most part, but when it mattered, Douglas Luiz was in the right place at the right time to hammer home and send the visiting support wild.

It was enough for an important point that keeps them just above Liverpool and still in the mix for the European places.

GOAL | Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa | Douglas Luizpic.twitter.com/NKzX66xE8P — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 22, 2023

Douglas Luiz levels the match for Aston Villa in the 87'! ?: @peacock | #BREAVL pic.twitter.com/vpAua1lW8V — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 22, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and NBC Sports Soccer