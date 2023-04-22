(Video) Harry Wilson scores delightful in-off-the-bar volley to damage Leeds’ survival hopes

Harry Wilson has dealt Leeds United’s hopes of Premier League survival a major blow.

With Fulham and Javi Garcia’s Whites playing one another at Craven Cottage in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick off, all the pressure is on the away team to get a result in order to boost their chances of beating relegation.

Sitting just above the league’s drop zone, Leeds United, with just a handful of games left to play, are quickly becoming favourites to be relegated back to the Championship.

And after midfielder Wilson opened today’s scoring soon after the half-time break thanks to a beautifully struck volley from close range, the Whites’ now face an uphill battle, not only to get a result this afternoon but to also retain their top-flight status.

Fulham take the lead! Harry Wilson smashes the ball home to score for the second consecutive week 🚀 Should Illan Meslier be doing better with that cross? pic.twitter.com/C22bjlzdFg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2023

Harry Wilson makes it 1-0 to Fulham after a great run from Robinson.#ffc pic.twitter.com/wKoHSMRx6Y — Fulham Focus (@Fulham_Focus) April 22, 2023

Pictures via BT Sport