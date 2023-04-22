Things are getting really tight at the bottom of the Premier League now, and with games running out for Leeds United, BT Sport pundit, Joe Cole, has suggested that Javi Gracia needs to drop one of his stars.
After their loss at Fulham, the Elland Road outfit find themselves in 16th place per the official Premier League website, and just one point above the bottom three.
With six games left to play, their need for points is obvious, and their cause at Craven Cottage wasn’t helped by goalkeeper, Illan Meslier’s display.
The £19m/€22m rated ace (per transfermarkt), was once valued at €40m (per CIES Football Observatory h/t ESPN) but his form has now dipped to such an extent that Cole believes Gracia must act now.
"It's a big call to drop your goalkeeper."
"I would take him out for his good and the team's good."
Joe Cole shares why he thinks it's time for Illan Meslier to be replaced in the Leeds goal ? pic.twitter.com/OVRJmfvWwR
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2023
