Things are getting really tight at the bottom of the Premier League now, and with games running out for Leeds United, BT Sport pundit, Joe Cole, has suggested that Javi Gracia needs to drop one of his stars.

After their loss at Fulham, the Elland Road outfit find themselves in 16th place per the official Premier League website, and just one point above the bottom three.

With six games left to play, their need for points is obvious, and their cause at Craven Cottage wasn’t helped by goalkeeper, Illan Meslier’s display.

More Stories / Latest News ‘More than likely’ – Gary Neville names club where Arsenal target Declan Rice may be next season Video: Mahrez bags a hat-trick for Man City against Sheffield United after pinpoint Grealish assist Video: Mahrez goes on epic run before coolly slotting Man City 2-0 ahead against Sheffield United

The £19m/€22m rated ace (per transfermarkt), was once valued at €40m (per CIES Football Observatory h/t ESPN) but his form has now dipped to such an extent that Cole believes Gracia must act now.

"It's a big call to drop your goalkeeper." "I would take him out for his good and the team's good." Joe Cole shares why he thinks it's time for Illan Meslier to be replaced in the Leeds goal ? pic.twitter.com/OVRJmfvWwR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport