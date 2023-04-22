Video: Joe Cole tells Javi Gracia to drop £19m Leeds ace for upcoming games

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Things are getting really tight at the bottom of the Premier League now, and with games running out for Leeds United, BT Sport pundit, Joe Cole, has suggested that Javi Gracia needs to drop one of his stars.

After their loss at Fulham, the Elland Road outfit find themselves in 16th place per the official Premier League website, and just one point above the bottom three.

With six games left to play, their need for points is obvious, and their cause at Craven Cottage wasn’t helped by goalkeeper, Illan Meslier’s display.

More Stories / Latest News
‘More than likely’ – Gary Neville names club where Arsenal target Declan Rice may be next season
Video: Mahrez bags a hat-trick for Man City against Sheffield United after pinpoint Grealish assist
Video: Mahrez goes on epic run before coolly slotting Man City 2-0 ahead against Sheffield United

The £19m/€22m rated ace (per transfermarkt), was once valued at €40m (per CIES Football Observatory h/t ESPN) but his form has now dipped to such an extent that Cole believes Gracia must act now.

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories Illan Meslier javi gracia Joe Cole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.