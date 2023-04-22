(Video) Kelechi Iheanacho scores vital equaliser against Wolves

Leicester City’s hopes of survival have been handed a huge boost after striker Kelechi Iheanacho held his nerve to successfully convert from the penalty spot during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League game against Wolves.

The Foxes have endured a dreadful season by their usually high standards, and after sitting inside the league’s relegation zone with just seven games to play, today’s match at Molineux was always going to have huge implications in the race for survival.

Manager Dean Smith would have been fearing the worst after Wolves attacker Matheus Nunes opened the scoring after just 13 minutes.

However, fighting back to level the scoreline just before the half-time break, Nigeria’s Iheanacho has dragged the Foxes level thanks to a beautifully taken spot-kick, albeit a high-pressured one.

GOAL | Leicester 1-1 Wolves | Iheanachopic.twitter.com/kcKNi83Udi — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 22, 2023

Pictures courtesy of ESPN