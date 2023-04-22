Video: Mahrez bags a hat-trick for Man City against Sheffield United after pinpoint Grealish assist

The first FA Cup semi-final of the weekend was one that had Riyad Mahrez’s name written all over it.

Man City were already two goals up thanks to the Algerian, and when the chance presented itself for him to score the first FA Cup semi hat-trick since 1958, he took it.

The hat trick goal owed much to Jack Grealish’s wonderful wing play, and the ability to pick out an assist at just the right time.

His cross was pinpoint and all it needed was Mahrez to stroke home.

Hat-trick hero ?@Mahrez22 scores the first FA Cup semi-final treble since 1958 ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/uQmIBRV9jJ — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 22, 2023

Riyad Mahrez is stealing the show!! ? The Man City man bags the hat-trick to make it 3-0!!#ITVFootball | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/8UGPd4mNJZ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) April 22, 2023

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and ITV Football