West Ham on verge of £17m windfall – £12m already received

Following a successful run in the Europa League Conference, West Ham United are set to bank close to £20m.

A 4-1 win on the night over Gent earlier in the week ensured the Hammers, who won 5-2 on aggregate, would progress to the European competition’s semi-final stage, and with £208m set to be split between all the teams competing in the third-tier tournament, David Moyes’ Hammers are on course to bank a decent chunk.

Including their broadcasting money, as well as funds received for progressing to the competition’s latter stages, West Ham have already banked £12m, but that sum could rise to £17m should the Londoners go on to lift the trophy later on this season.