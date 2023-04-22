West Ham on verge of £17m windfall – £12m already received

West Ham FC
Posted by

Following a successful run in the Europa League Conference, West Ham United are set to bank close to £20m.

A 4-1 win on the night over Gent earlier in the week ensured the Hammers, who won 5-2 on aggregate, would progress to the European competition’s semi-final stage, and with £208m set to be split between all the teams competing in the third-tier tournament, David Moyes’ Hammers are on course to bank a decent chunk.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle considering opening talks with two-time EPL winner ‘soon’
David Moyes confirms whether or not he’ll be at West Ham next year
Newcastle United closing in on the capture of 18-year-old winger

Including their broadcasting money, as well as funds received for progressing to the competition’s latter stages, West Ham have already banked £12m, but that sum could rise to £17m should the Londoners go on to lift the trophy later on this season.

More Stories David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.