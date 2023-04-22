Young Barcelona talent could make history during Atletico Madrid test on Sunday

Although Barcelona are almost assured of the league title in Spain this season, their form has dipped a little over the last few games so they can ill afford to take things too casually.

Should Real Madrid put in a late run, there’s an outside chance that Los Blancos could pip the Catalans to the post, and in that eventuality, Barca would only have themselves to blame.

Their next test comes in the form of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side, a team who play in their coach’s image.

Combative, competitive and with no quarter asked or given, opposition teams really have to work in order to get all three points against an El Cholo XI.

According to the official Barcelona website, both Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are fit enough to return to the squad which will give Xavi a huge boost just at the right time.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, is the inclusion of Lamine Yamal.

He’s a young player that won’t necessarily resonate with supporters of any other club, but he could make history on Sunday if he takes to the pitch against Atleti.

That’s because Yamal is only 15 years and nine months of age, but far from Xavi seeing it as a risk to throw the youngster into the fray at some point, the coach is confident of the youngster’s ability.

“He can bring us a lot,” Xavi was quoted as saying in a separate report from the official Barcelona website.

“He is a player with a lot of character, even though he is very young. He has the football skills and is an outstanding talent.”