Wolves winger Adama Traore is possibly heading for the exit door this summer as he edges closer to becoming a free agent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Traore’s agent is exploring possible moves for his client for next season, though nothing is yet advanced with any particular club.

Traore has had some superb moments in his time at Wolves, though he’s also been a little inconsistent, and failed to make enough of an impression during a spell on loan at Barcelona last season.

It remains to be seen what kind of opportunities the Spain international will have now, but there’s been some talk of possible interest from Leeds United in the past, and that might be the kind of level that suits him well.

Wolves fans may well be disappointed, but it could also be an opportunity for a bit of a fresh start if they can find a replacement for Traore.

“Adama Traore will be out of contract at Wolves this summer and I’m sure he’s a good idea for every club, he probably needs a change to make an impact again at top level,” Romano said.

“His agent is exploring opportunities around Europe; not just in England. Nothing is now at advanced stages but will be one to watch for sure.”