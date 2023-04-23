The agents of Mateo Kovacic are reportedly set to enter talks with some Premier League teams with the Croatian’s future unclear.

Chelsea look set to have no European football in their schedule next season and as a result, Kovacic could be a name that departs Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to 90Min, Kovacic’s agents have plans to talk to the likes of Manchester City, United, and Liverpool over a potential move.

The 28-year old is set to enter the last year of his contract at Chelsea this summer and a sale could be on the cards as they will likely need to raise funds via the means of player transfers with no Champions League or Europa League football income to arrive their way in 2023/24.

A unique player in his own right, Chelsea losing Kovacic would be a big blow when you consider what he offers with his press-resistant ability. but on the other hand, the Blues do need to cut down the size of their squad so a transfer could be the best move for all parties.