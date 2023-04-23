Arsenal and Liverpool given price for 26-year old midfielder

Arsenal and Liverpool have been handed a transfer fee ultimatum from Wolves for Ruben Neves who could leave Molineux at the end of the season.

The Telegraph have said that £40million would be enough for Wolves to tempt them into the sale of their captain with The Sun on Sunday (via HITC) and 90Min reporting Arsenal and Liverpool’s interest respectively.

26-year old Neves has been a Wolves player since 2017 when he signed for the club from Porto where he was considered one of the most promising midfielders in world football, while he also became the youngest-ever captain of a team in the Champions League when he took the Porto armband for a match at the age of 18 years and 221 days in 2015.

His rise to prominence at Wolves has been superb, becoming a crucial cog in his team’s midfield and the Gunners and Liverpool would be getting themselves a very reliable player with plenty of experience should Neves end his six-year association with the Midlands outfit.

With the Portuguese international about to hit the peak age in his career and his Wolves contract expiring in 2024, a move this year for Neves would suit both him and Wolves as he looks for a return to the Champions League where he made a name for himself all those years ago.