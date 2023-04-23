Arsenal are interested in signing Eric Garcia from Barcelona at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 22-year-old defender is a key target for the Gunners, and they are pressing to secure his services in the summer.

Apparently, Barcelona are now willing to listen to offers for the player and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can agree on a reasonable price with the Spanish club.

Garcia has not been a regular starter for Barcelona this season and the Spanish giants could look to raise some funds by clearing out the fringe players. He has started 15 games across all competitions for the Spanish club this season.

Arsenal need to add more quality and depth at the back and Garcia would be a superb long-term investment for them.

The Spaniard has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at the North London club.

The Gunners have suffered during the absence of William Saliba because of an injury, and it is evident that they need to bring in another quality central defender.

Arsenal will be competing in the Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad to juggle multiple competitions.

Garcia has the potential to develop into a quality central defender for Arsenal and he will be tempted to move to the North London club if the Gunners offer him first-team assurances.

There is no doubt that he has the talent and Mikel Arteta could help him fulfil his potential over the next few seasons.