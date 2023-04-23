Exclusive: Arsenal still interested in transfer of 21-year-old Premier League star

Arsenal remain interested in a potential transfer move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Caicedo has been superb in the Premier League this season, establishing himself as one of the finest young players in Europe and showing that he surely has a big future at the highest level.

The 21-year-old was targeted by Arsenal in January, as revealed by Romano at the time, and it seems the Gunners are still looking at him ahead of the next transfer window.

Arsenal have performed beyond expectations this season as they continue to have an outside shot at winning the Premier League title, and a signing like Caicedo to revamp their midfield could be ideal to help them step up a level again next season.

Still, Romano has also made it clear that Alexis Mac Allister looks set to leave Brighton, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be for Arsenal to land the Ecuador international as well.

“Arsenal are still interested in Caicedo but they’re not alone, there are more English clubs keeping an eye on his situation,” Romano said.

“I’m not aware of concrete talks with Real Madrid at this stage, it’s his dream but not something negotiated now.

“I expect Mac Allister to leave Brighton; but Caicedo situation will be interesting too.”