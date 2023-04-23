Bayern Munich preparing to spend big to solve striker problem this summer

Bayern Munich are reportedly more than ready to break the bank to sign a striker this summer as they look to find a Robert Lewandowski replacement.

This is according to BavarianFootballWorks, who say that the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani are three names that are being eyed up by Bayern ahead of the summer.

The German champions’ interest in such high-profile striker options is understandable as they look to finally find a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals for the Bavarians before he departed for Barcelona in July last year.

Bayern currently have Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting and Mathys Tel as they only recognised number nines and journalist Christian Falk (via BFW) has said that Bayern will now be “giving money away” in order to secure themselves their next elite goalscorer.

Osimhen, Kolo Muani and Kane have a combined 57 league goals between them this season, so you’d imagine that whoever Bayern sign, they will be sorted for goals upfront for the next few seasons at the very least.