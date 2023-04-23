Blackburn Rovers ace Sammie Szmodics was heavily criticised for a shocking moment when he clearly deliberately handballed into the back of the net and insisted he did nothing wrong.

Watch the video below as the 27-year-old dives at the ball with his hand, hitting it into the back of the net and wheeling away to celebrate, only to see his effort rightly disallowed…

NO GOAL! "It's a SHOCKER!" Szmodics gets the ball into the back of the net…with his hand! pic.twitter.com/j7ryeMFj92 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 22, 2023

This is not the kind of thing we want to see on the football pitch, and Szmodics embarrasses himself further by clearly trying to deny to the referee that he did anything wrong.

Surely even the most diehard Blackburn fan will see that there was absolutely no doubt about this one and the goal had to be ruled out.