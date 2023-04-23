Chelsea closing in on the capture of 18-year-old winger this summer

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Diego Moreira from Benfica.

The 18-year-old winger has a contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2023 and he has refused to extend his deal with them.

The talented youngster is set to join Chelsea on a free transfer as per Record.

Moreira is been a key player for Benfica B this season, scoring three goals and picking up four assists across all competitions. The 18-year-old is highly rated in Portugal, and he has a big future ahead of him.

A move to Chelsea could help him continue his development and fulfil his potential.

Chelsea have the best academy set-up in England and they have produced a number of top-quality players in recent years.

Moreira will fancy his chances of developing into a first-team player at Stamford Bridge in the coming seasons.

Signing the talented youngster on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain in the long run if he manages to adapt to English football and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Moreira is a left-sided winger who can play on either flank and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Chelsea need to add more depth to their attack, especially if the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech leave the club at the end of the season. The two players have fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and they will need to move on for their own sake.

Moreira is unlikely to be a first-team player anytime soon, but he has the potential to be a useful squad option for Chelsea in the coming seasons.