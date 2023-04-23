Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is no longer in contention to become the next Chelsea manager and Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into what went wrong during talks.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that there were some crucial differences between Nagelsmann and Chelsea, with the German tactician supposedly not keen on waiting around for the Blues to also hold talks with other candidates.

Nagelsmann did some impressive work at RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich before a dip in form that led to his departure from the latter this season, and one imagines he could have been ideal for Chelsea.

Still, it’s been a nightmarish season at Stamford Bridge, and perhaps someone like Nagelsmann ended up having major concerns about the way the CFC board are running things.

It will be interesting to see who Chelsea end up going for, but Romano has also strongly suggested that Mauricio Pochettino is now moving into pole position.

“Luis Enrique is out of the race to become new Chelsea coach — no changes at all. It was decided on club side,” Romano said.

“Mauricio Pochettino remains the favourite candidate as revealed on Friday after the Julian Nagelsmann situation changed. I’ll have more to follow on Poch soon.

“With Nagelsmann, timing was not helping. Chelsea wanted to take some more time and speak to other candidates; Nagelsmann was expecting faster talks. Also some crucial points on the vision and on future project were not agreed.

“So Nagelsmann decided to leave the negotiations, though it’s also fair to say that Chelsea choice was never 100% made or completed.”