Experienced Chelsea duo emerge as transfer targets for European giants

Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are reportedly both transfer targets for Barcelona this summer.

Kante will be a free agent at the end of the season, while Aubameyang has completely fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge despite only joining from Barca last summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Blues pair are both on Xavi’s list at Barca ahead of the next transfer window, and it perhaps makes sense that they’re being strongly considered.

Kante is an experienced player who could still have plenty to offer if he puts his injury problems behind him, while Aubameyang shone in a brief spell at the Nou Camp just last season.

There’s barely anyone who’s looked good in this Chelsea side this season, so it could be that the likes of Kante and Aubameyang would be able to bounce back at Barcelona if given the chance.

Some of the club’s fans might prefer younger players coming in to strengthen the side, but a repeat of last summer’s big spending on the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha perhaps seems unrealistic.