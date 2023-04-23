Exclusive: Bayern Munich 100% set on striker signing this summer, confirms Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich are set to try signing a new striker as a priority this summer, though there is currently no fresh update on the future of Tottenham star Harry Kane.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the transfer news expert explaining that the appointment of a new manager at Spurs and the state of the project next season could be crucial in determining Kane’s future.

The England international is one of the most lethal goal-scorers on the planet, and has had another fine individual season this term, even though he’s once again set to miss out on silverware.

Kane would surely be ideal as the long-term Robert Lewandowski replacement at Bayern, and moving to the Allianz Arena would also surely give him a stab at winning major titles, such as the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

At the same time, however, it’s not surprising that there’s nothing concrete on this yet, as Kane will surely have one eye on overtaking Alan Shearer as the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer – something he couldn’t do with a move to Germany.

“The club (Bayern) already planning for big changes in the summer — including new centre striker,” Romano said.

“However, there is no update on Bayern and Harry Kane; Daniel Levy wants to keep him and Tottenham will insist to keep him, but new project and new coach will be crucial to understand his future.

“Bayern will 100% bring in new striker in the summer, it was not planned in January or February but it’s guaranteed now with Tuchel.”