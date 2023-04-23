Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up £50million-rated Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The Red Devils are the latest club to take a look at Toney as an option up front, with the 27-year-old enjoying a superb season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions so far.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are considering Toney, while Chelsea could also be in the race, though Newcastle are said to have ended their interest in him.

It would be a blow for Brentford to lose such an important player after his immense contributions in the last few years, with Toney netting 67 times in 121 matches for Bees in total since his arrival in 2020.

Toney could now be a useful option for United, who are overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, with loan signing Wout Weghorst not looking up to the job.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also have major issues in that department after a hugely disappointing season that could see them finish mid-table, with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz and Joao Felix not really delivering in attack.

Newcastle could also surely have done well to bring in Toney, but they invested big money in Alexander Isak last summer so might prioritise other positions this year.