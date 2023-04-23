Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Jose Mourinho PSG manager rumours

Jose Mourinho is fully focused on his current club Roma despite links with possibly taking the Paris Saint-Germain job.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter insisting that it’s normal to see a name like Mourinho come up as a possible candidate for a top club like PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants have endured a slightly disappointing season under Christophe Galtier, failing to make progress in the Champions League and heading towards a title triumph that hasn’t been as comfortable as might have been expected.

If Galtier moves on, Mourinho could be a superb option for PSG as he is an experienced winner who has worked with some of the biggest names and egos in world football down the years.

Still, Romano isn’t too convinced by the Mourinho links, insisting the Portuguese tactician is simply focused on the fine work he’s doing at the Stadio Olimpico as he tries to deliver the Europa League title this season.

“I think now we will get many names every day for PSG job, so it’s normal to see a name like Jose Mourinho come up as well,” Romano said.

“Still, at this stage there’s nothing concrete; Mourinho is 100% focused on Roma as they fight for Champions League spot and also to win the Europa League. Mourinho is doing an excellent job at Roma, he’s always a top coach.”