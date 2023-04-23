Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Leeds United, saying that as many as seven players should be shown the door this summer.

It’s been a disappointing campaign for Leeds, with Javi Gracia’s side currently just one point above the relegation zone.

Leeds were beaten by Fulham yesterday and Agbonlahor was far from impressed with much of the team.

“I’d strip the whole back four. I’d tell them not to come back to pre-season. Koch, Struijk, Ayling, Firpo, Kristensen – they’re not good enough,” he told Football Insider.

“They can’t defend, they’ve got no pace, they ball-watch. I just look at Leeds, and it looks like the future. If they stay up, it’ll just happen again next season. They aren’t good enough.

“McKennie as well, I don’t know how he got a game for Juventus – because he’s terrible.

“The striker, Rutter, hasn’t done anything. They’ve spent good money this season, but they’ve wasted all of it.”