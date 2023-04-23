Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the La Liga club and he has 13 goals at 11 assists to his name across all competitions.

According to a report from Defensa Central, Liverpool will face competition from Premier League clubs Arsenal, West Ham Everton and Aston Villa.

It is no secret that Liverpool will need to add more depth to their attack and signing a top-quality right-sided winger could prove to be a wise decision.

Jurgen Klopp does not have an alternative to Mohamed Salah and he has had to use players like Harvey Elliott on the right flank, although the youngster is more suited to a central role.

Bringing in a specialist cover for Salah should be a top priority for Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Reds have players who can operate as the left-sided winger along with Luis Diaz, but they need more options on the right.

Chukwueze will add pace, flair, creativity and goals to the Liverpool attack.

The 23-year-old is far from his peak and a manager like Klopp could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

There is no doubt that Chukwueze has the technical ability to succeed in the Premier League and he has proven his quality in the Spanish league as well as the European competitions.

The 23-year-old will probably be keen on taking the next step in his career and the opportunity to play for a club like Liverpool will be an attractive proposition for him.

The winger has a contract with Villarreal until the summer of 2024 and he will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the season. He could be available for a reasonable price during the summer transfer window.