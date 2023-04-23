Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Croatian international has a contract with the Blues until the summer of 2024 and he has not signed an extension with them.

Chelsea could look to cash in on him at the end of the season and the player’s agents of now arrived in England to hold transfer talks.

A report from 90 Min claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are set to speak with the player’s agents regarding a summer transfer.

It seems that Kovacic is ready to explore new opportunities and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on a move to Manchester United or Liverpool.

The Red Devils will have to bring in a quality central midfielder to partner Casemiro and Kovačić would be an exceptional signing for them.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge for major trophies and players like Kovačić could certainly help them bridge the gap with the likes of Manchester City.

The Croatian has won multiple trophies throughout his career. His winning experience and quality could make a big difference for the Red Devils.

Similarly, Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements, especially after the departure of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The two players are set to move on as free agents in the summer.

Kovacic would be a superb fit for Jurgen Klopp’s high-intensity pressing football, and the 28-year-old will add some much-needed composure, control and technical ability in the middle of the park.

Kovačić has a relentless work ethic as well and he would fit in well under managers like Erik ten Hag and Klopp.

Chelsea will probably be reluctant to sell their star midfielder to be a Premier League rival, but they would be powerless to stop him from leaving if the player is keen on a move away.