Man United step up transfer pursuit of genuine Harry Kane alternative

Manchester United are reportedly stepping up their transfer pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who seems to be emerging as a genuine alternative to Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

Osimhen is enjoying a superb season for Napoli, having scored 26 goals in 31 games in all competitions so far, and it makes sense that his performances are attracting interest from big names like Man Utd.

The Red Devils need to add goals to their attack, and it seems like both Osimhen and Kane are likely to be their top targets, according to the Daily Star.

Osimhen is younger than Kane, so might be the better long-term investment for United, even if the Spurs star is proven in the Premier League and hungry for trophies after never winning anything in his entire career so far.

The Daily Star claim that United have scouted Osimhen recently and one imagines they’ll have been hugely impressed with what they’ve seen from the Nigeria international.

A player who combines both physical and technical excellence, Osimhen surely has all the ingredients to be a hit in English football, and just the kind of all-rounder who should shine in Erik ten Hag’s system.

