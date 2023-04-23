Aaron Hickey is reportedly a target for Manchester City as the Cityzens look to upgrade their fullback department this summer.

Hickey only joined Brentford last July, but City are said to be keen on signing the leftback this summer according to The Sun.

With the future of Joao Cancelo uncertain as he finds himself on loan at Bayern Munich at the moment and Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis and Sergio Gomez being City’s other options at fullback, Hickey could be a good addition to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Guardiola has said recently that Kyle Walker does not have the full ability to play in Manchester City’s current system which could see the England international moved on soon, so their interest in Hickey is further understandable.

A versatile player, Hickey has experience playing in midfield but defence is his primary position, where he is seen as an attack-minded fullback so in terms of his defensive capabilities, he is similar to Walker but whether he has the experience needed to slot straight into Guardiola’s team is a question that has no definitive answer yet.

Valued at €18million by Transfermarkt, the pricetag is a fee City could certainly afford and with Guardiola’s renouned ability to improve players, the Scottish international could be a highly regarded player within the next few seasons.