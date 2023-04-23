Newcastle United confident over signing proven Premier League duo

Newcastle United are reportedly confident over potential transfers of Premier League duo James Ward-Prowse and Harvey Barnes.

Both players are currently at risk of relegation at the end of this season, with Ward-Prowse’s Southampton side sitting bottom of the Premier League table, while Barnes could also be in danger with Leicester, who are only out of the bottom three on goal difference as things stand.

According to Football Insider, both these players are on Eddie Howe’s radar as transfer targets for Newcastle, and they both look like they’d perfectly fit the bill what the club are trying to build.

The Magpies’ wealthy Saudi backers have delivered some smart signings in recent times, and it seems clear that proven Premier League players like these would also be good additions.

Newcastle fans will no doubt hope that Southampton and Leicester go down as it would surely make it easier to sign talents like this on the cheap.

Either way, this report suggests NUFC’s confidence over the pair is growing, so these look like two players to keep a close eye on in the weeks and months ahead.