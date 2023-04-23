Romelu Lukaku breaks silence on Inter Milan future

Inter Milan thrashed Empoli 3-0 earlier on Sunday and striker Romelu Lukaku netted a brace.

The Belgium international, who left the Nerazzurri to join Chelsea in the summer of 2021, surprisingly returned last summer on loan after failing to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Although the 29-year-old isn’t having his best season after scoring just three league goals in 18 appearances, there remains a lot of uncertainty surrounding his long-term future, and unlikely to ever become the Blues’ main striker, a permanent return to the San Siro is continually speculated.

And opening up on what next season could have in store for him, Lukaku, who spoke to reporters following today’s Serie A game against Empoli, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “Future? I have to be careful [on what he says]. Pay attention… I want to focus on Inter and give my best for this club game after game.

“I’m always doing my best for Inter and I like the fans, the relationship is great.”

Chelsea also have Armando Broja as a striking option, but after the 21-year-old picked up a season-ending injury at the end of last year, it remains unknown how much of a part the Albanian forward will play next season.