Exclusive: Arsenal still keen on midfielder, Nagelsmann Chelsea issues explained + more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning, welcome to my latest Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside via Substack – click here to subscribe for this and more transfer news straight to your inbox!

Arsenal

Arsenal are still interested in Moises Caicedo but they’re not alone, there are more English clubs keeping an eye on his situation. I’m not aware of concrete talks with Real Madrid at this stage, it’s his dream but not something negotiated now. I expect Alexis Mac Allister to leave Brighton; but Caicedo situation will be interesting too.

Barcelona

Barcelona have the option to sign Yannick Ferreira Carrasco in the summer for fee close to €20m.

Xavi: “Carrasco, great player. He works a lot because sometimes he has to cover the entire left wing. He’s a hard worker, involved and generous.”

Lamine Yamal has been called up with Barcelona first team to face Atletico Madrid. He’s 15 — born in July 2007. Barcelona are already in contact with Jorge Mendes to prepare professional contract for Yamal, considered one of the biggest gems of La Masia. They are convinced he is going to do special things for the club. Don’t read too much into links with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea – scouts from these clubs are always monitoring top young talents, it’s normal, but there is no negotiation at the moment – only for him to sign a new contract with Barcelona. Talks are ongoing and Barca are really confident.

Xavi: “Trust me, Lamine Yamal has really tremendous skills. He can mark an era at this club. We are not afraid to call him, as Lamine can help us despite being 15 years old. He has a lot of personality and talent.”

Pep Guardiola: “We still don’t know what’s gonna happen with Gundogan’s future. He’s 100% focused on the present. What’s going to happen for the future, is going to happen. The best for him, he’s going to deserve it.” Barca consider Gundogan a priority summer target.

Understand there’s nothing agreed or signed between Roberto Firmino and Barcelona at this stage. It’s not even an advanced deal — just name discussed internally. Barca priorities are Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan, and, of course, Lionel Messi. Firmino is still exploring his options — no decision made yet.

Bayern Munich

A hugely disappointing result for Bayern Munich yesterday as they lost 3-1 to Mainz. It’s another horrible moment for Bayern after being eliminated from the Champions League and domestic cup DFB Pokal. The club already planning for big changes in the summer — including new centre striker.

However, there is no update on Bayern and Harry Kane; Daniel Levy wants to keep him and Tottenham will insist to keep him, but new project and new coach will be crucial to understand his future. Bayern will 100% bring in new striker in the summer, it was not planned in January or February but it’s guaranteed now with Tuchel.

Tuchel on Bayern terrible moment: “We have no energy, I don’t know why. It’s so difficult. The team looks like they have already played 70 games this season. We’re not awake, we’re exhausted.”

Oliver Kahn: “Thomas Tuchel is the last person we have to discuss. He’s trying everything to take the boys forward. I won’t resign. My only goal is to bring an end to the season with league title and then really attack again in the new season.”

Brighton

I expect Alexis Mac Allister to leave Brighton, with Liverpool and Manchester United interested, but the Moises Caicedo situation will be interesting too. Arsenal are still interested in Caicedo, as well as others, though I’m not aware of anything concrete with Real Madrid.

Chelsea

Chelsea are closing in on deal to sign talented winger Diego Moreira [born in 2004] on a free transfer from Benfica — he will join in July. The deal is now at the final stages as Record reported; Chelsea believe he has very interesting potential. He is a left winger and he fits the bill for Chelsea as an exciting young talent in world football who can become a top player in a few years’ time. Chelsea will go for him and other top clubs were following him too.

Vincent Kompany when asked on links with Chelsea job: “I’m not engaging on any of these conversations. I have too much at this moment in time in my head in terms of wanting to win football matches. That’s the only thing I care about.”

Luis Enrique is out of the race to become new Chelsea coach — no changes at all. It was decided on club side.

Mauricio Pochettino remains the favourite candidate as revealed on Friday after the Julian Nagelsmann situation changed. I’ll have more to follow on Poch soon.

With Nagelsmann, timing was not helping. Chelsea wanted to take some more time and speak to other candidates; Nagelsmann was expecting faster talks. Also some crucial points on the vision and on future project were not agreed. So Nagelsmann decided to leave the negotiations, though it’s also fair to say that Chelsea choice was never 100% made or completed.