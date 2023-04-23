(Video) Newcastle supporter goes flag crazy as Magpies go 5-0 up against Tottenham

Watch this Newcastle supporter celebrate with glee after the Magpies scored their fifth goal of the game against Tottenham.

It was a ruthless performance from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who were 3-0 up against managerless Tottenham inside 10 minutes and after Alexander Isak made it 5-0 on 21 minutes, this Newcastle fan couldn’t hide her excitement whilst waving her chequered flag.

I don’t know this woman but also I know this woman and I love her pic.twitter.com/Hnt2alSaNG — Sam Parker (@samparkercouk) April 23, 2023

A joyous day for Newcastle who will hope for a similar performance against Everton on Thursday evening.