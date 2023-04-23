(Video) Tottenham fan loses it over early Spurs collapse vs Newcastle

Watch this Tottenham fan lose the plot as his team concede five goals in 21 minutes against Newcastle before going on to lose 6-1.

It was a disastrous day for Tottenham and Spurs fan and Youber Henry Wright could not hide his frustration on a live stream as he witnessed the collapse before his very eyes.

A great watch for the rival fans but a result to forget for Tottenham, as they’ll look to bounce back against Manchester United on Thursday.

