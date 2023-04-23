(Video) Victor Lindelof scores winning penalty to send Manchester United to the FA Cup final

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Watch Victor Lindelof’s winning penalty for Manchester United to send his team to Wembley where they’ll face Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

United and Brighton played out a tightly contested 0-0 draw with plenty of chances for both sides and the shoutout didn’t disappoint either, with Lindelof converting in style to win the match.

Solly March skied his effort with the score at 6-6, and Lindelof stepped up to take advantage of the miss, putting his penalty into the top right corner to send United fans wild.

More Stories / Latest News
“I saw resilience” – Erik ten Hag pleased with Manchester United performance in FA Cup semi-final win
(Video) Tottenham fan loses it over early Spurs collapse vs Newcastle
(Video) Newcastle supporter goes flag crazy as Magpies go 5-0 up against Tottenham

The Red Devils will now face Manchester City in the first-ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final on June 3rd in what promises to be a cracking match.

More Stories Victor Lindelof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.