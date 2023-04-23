Watch Victor Lindelof’s winning penalty for Manchester United to send his team to Wembley where they’ll face Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

United and Brighton played out a tightly contested 0-0 draw with plenty of chances for both sides and the shoutout didn’t disappoint either, with Lindelof converting in style to win the match.

Victor Lindelof sends Manchester United into the FA Cup final!!!#BBCFootball #FACup pic.twitter.com/daInzIKuHX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 23, 2023

Solly March skied his effort with the score at 6-6, and Lindelof stepped up to take advantage of the miss, putting his penalty into the top right corner to send United fans wild.

The Red Devils will now face Manchester City in the first-ever Manchester derby FA Cup Final on June 3rd in what promises to be a cracking match.