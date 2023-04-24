Growing fears that Arsenal star’s season is over amid lack of progress recovering from injury

There is reportedly a growing fear that Arsenal defender William Saliba will not play again this season as he fails to recover from injury.

The France international was in superb form for the Gunners this season before a setback ruled him out of their recent fixtures, with Rob Holding looking unconvincing in his place.

Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for Saliba, with the 22-year-old now ruled out of Wednesday’s crucial trip to Manchester City, while he may not even play again this season, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be gutted by this news, with Mikel Arteta’s side surely likely to have been in more serious contention to win the title if they’d kept Saliba fit.

Arsenal’s hopes are not entirely over yet, but they’ve drawn three league matches in a row at a crucial stage in the campaign, and it’s clear the defence is far less solid without Saliba’s influence.

One imagines Arteta will have to try something different in defence in upcoming games, perhaps with Ben White moving from right-back into the centre, as Holding simply hasn’t looked up to the job of replacing Saliba.