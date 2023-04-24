Reports suggest that Bayern Munich would have preferred to sign Kasper Schmeichel over Yann Sommer back in January amid the injury to Manuel Neuer.

This is according to Kicker, who say that the club wanted Schmeichel as a short-term fix for the absence of Manuel Neuer, who broke his leg on a skiing trip in December, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The outlet goes on to suggest that now-departed coach Julian Nagelsmann wanted a keeper that could speak German and with Yann Sommer a Swiss international and also having been at Borussia Monchengladbach for nine seasons, the club ended up signing the 34-year old for €8million.

Since signing, Sommer has featured in every league game for the Bavarians, keeping three clean sheets in his 14 matches in the Bundesliga.

Despite the club bringing in the former Monchengladbach man for a cheap fee, the situation that will arise upon Neuer’s return from injury will be an interesting one, as to whether Sommer will accept a backup role to the German who is still at the top of his game aged 37.

Either way, a goalkeeping department of Sommer and Neuer is not bad depth in that position, however you can’t help but feel that bringing in Schmeichel from Nice on a deal until the end of the campaign may have been a better business decision from the Bayern hierarchy in order for them to avoid the decision of having to decide who takes the club’s No.1 spot going into next season.