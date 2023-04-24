Chelsea has joined the race for the 20-year-old Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim the Blues have been able to ‘leapfrog’ over fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Liverpool.

In the same report, it says that Chelsea goalkeepeing coach Ben Roberts specifically travelled to Anderlecht’s Europa Conference game against AZ Alkmaar to watch the Dutch stopper.

From 17 Jupliler Pro League matches, Verbruggen has kept eight clean sheets so far this season.

It doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Chelsea are on the look for a new goalkeeper, there have been reports and discussions on the future of Edouard Mendy.

The Blues could look to cash out on him and sign another keeper to be his replacement.

For Verbruggen specifically, it seems like a bit of a gamble for Chelsea to take a chance on such a young keeper. He’s only burst onto the scene in the last couple of years or so.

With Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalag, Marcus Bettenelli and Gabriel Slonia (who is on loan at Chicago Fire) as their options in goal, we feel if Chelsea were to sign a new goalkeeper, they’re going to need someone with a proven track record between the sticks.