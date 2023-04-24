Exclusive: Chelsea to continue manager talks in coming days as players hope for clarity ASAP

Chelsea will continue talks with Mauricio Pochettino this week in what could be an important few days for deciding who will be their next manager.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Blues will continue to work on the potential Pochettino deal, with the club’s players keen to get some clarity on the situation as soon as possible.

He said: “Talks will continue for sure this week, Pochettino will discuss further details with Chelsea. So next days are going to be important.

“Players are still waiting to know who’s going to be appointed as new coach; they just hope for some clarity as soon as possible, it’s normal.”

Pochettino looks a strong candidate to come in and fix the mess Chelsea have found themselves in this season, with the Argentine earning a good reputation from his time at former club Tottenham, even if things didn’t go quite so well in his most recent job at Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea took a gamble on Graham Potter earlier in the season and it didn’t pay off, so it looks a smart move to now opt for someone more experienced like Pochettino.

As well as winning silverware with PSG, the 51-year-old showed he can help top young players reach their potential by turning Spurs into a more competitive side than they had been for a long time, or have been since.