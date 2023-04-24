Chelsea star wants summer exit after only one season at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to be keen on a return to Barcelona, less than a year after he made the switch to Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Mail, the forward has been talking to his former Barcelona teammates and has told them he would like to come back to his former side.

The Gabonese striker cost the Blues a fee of around £10 million from Barca, but he’s struggled to show the ability he once had at his former club Arsenal.

In 19 appearances across all competitions, Aubameyang has netted just three times for Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could return to Barcelona

The move would be in the best interest of both parties in our view, the 33-year-old clearly isn’t happy in West London if he’s reportedly discussing wanting a Barcelona return to his former teammates.

Additionally, from the club’s perspective, Aubameyang has simply failed to be a consistent goal-scorer for Chelsea.

This is a player who attained over a hundred goal contributions respectively for both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, his numbers for the Blues are simply not good enough.

Chelsea may not acquire a hefty sum for the player, but it likely opens up space on the wage bill. Should there be a mass exodus at Stamford Bridge, Aubameyang is likely one of the obvious victims as he’s been so ineffective this season.

We can’t see the next Chelsea boss taking a chance on the striker, regardless of who it is. Due to his poor numbers and the fact that he’s reaching the final years of his career.

